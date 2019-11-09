Breaking News
JUST IN: Lone accident at Olopomeji inward Third Mainland Bridge (PHOTOS)

Lone accident at Olopomeji inward Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a lone accident at Olopomeji inward Third Mainland Bridge late Saturday morning.

LASTMA

The traffic authority gave the update in a tweet, alerting commuters of traffic build-up in that axis.

