The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a lone accident at Olopomeji inward Third Mainland Bridge late Saturday morning.
The traffic authority gave the update in a tweet, alerting commuters of traffic build-up in that axis.
[11.57am] #3MB #lastmareports
Lone accident just recorded at Olopomeji inw 3MB. Backlog building back to Carwash.
— LASTMA (@followlastma) November 9, 2019