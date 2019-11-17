Vanguard Logo

[Just in] Kogi West Senatorial Rerun: INEC declares election inconclusive

11:15 pm
Melaye, Adeyemi, INEC
Melaye and Adeyemi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared inconclusive the Kogi West senatorial election on the ground that the lead margin between Mr Smart Adeyemi who polled 80,118 votes and Dino Melaye who got 59,548 is 20,570 which is lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone.

The returning officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal who declared the election inconclusive said, he is constrained by law to declare a winner because of the lead margin between the leading candidates.

He added that INEC will announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units before a winner can be returned.

Details later…

