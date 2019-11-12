Just in: Gombe Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Lawmakers of the Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Hon. Shuaibu Adamu.

According to reports, another lawmaker, Siddi Buba has been appointed by the assembly to replace the ousted deputy speaker.

The motion to impeach the former deputy Speaker was moved by Adamu Pata, member representing Yamaltu East; and was seconded by the member representing Billiri West Tulfugut Kardi.

Twenty-one members out of the 24-member Gombe State House of Assembly supported the impeached of the embattled deputy speaker.

However reasons for impeaching the former deputy speaker was not stated, sources at the assembly complex who were seen discussing in groups speculated that the former deputy speaker attended the swearing in ceremony for commissioners, after it was agreed that all lawmakers should boycott all state functions of the executive.

Vanguard Nigeria News