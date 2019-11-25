Just in: Forum berates Iliasu over comment

With the alleged statement credited to Alh Iliasu Ibrahim, the Justice Forum, Kwara Central Chapter has on Monday cautioned him to desist from further comments that have the potential of harming the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The forum accused Alh Iliasu Ibrahim, a convener of Abdulrasak Abdulrahaman Support Group to have deliberately aimed to discredit the notable and respected politicians in Kwara Central like Gbemisola Saraki and Prof Oba Abdulrahaman who had excelled and distinguished themselves in their various professions before call to serve and serving this nation in various capacity.

The group said that the above status conferrals are well breed politicians with brilliant and credible public- political antecedents.

It noted that Alh Lai Muhammad, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Alh Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), Prof Oba Abdulraham, Alh Moshood Mustapha, Soliu Mustapha, Rex Olawoye, Prince Saheed Popoola, Alh Saka Cook Olododo, Wakili Lafiaji and Chief Akogun Oyedepo, willful effort and doggedness to ensure the party becomes victor at poll was not in any way a ruse but a rarest gift God bestowed on few leaders of which they are all part of them.

Meanwhile, these party stalwarts with such sportsmanship spirits that coasted us to that indelible victory deserve an accolades and should not be subjected to this current deliberative attack, conspicuous political gang-up and hireling to fling a ridiculous allegations on borderline impropriety at their personality.

The forum also frowned at the verbal attack on the personality of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his presidential ambition.

Disclosing this in a statement jointly signed by Yusuf Muyideen, Coordinator and Issa Alfulani, Publicity Secretary, the forum described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a technocrat, astute administrator, democrat, seasoned politician, philanthropist, advocate of rule of law, former governor of a nation (Lagos State), national leader of the All Progressive Congress, has remain a reference point in the history of this nation, exceptional leader capacity and his exemplary life has inspired many to greatness as well as demonstration of selflessness which is a strong pillar in nation building.

Therefore, Asiwaju Tinubu represents the leadership of our dream for this nation. We pray Almighty God will continue to guide his steps and grant him more wisdom and his presidential aspiration as he continues in his service to this great nation.

The group said that although, Governor Mallam Abdulrasak Abdulrahaman has denied and dissociated himself from the alleged statement, it charges the Governor to come out publicly and deny.

Part of the statement reads thus: “Your Excellency, we as part of that epoch victory wholeheartedly are in support of your administration and also believe that this current ship will be piloted to a safe shore to bring back peace, tranquility, political stability, resuscitating of government enterprises and where robust economy will be guaranteed.

“Your Excellency, we admit that the tasks and challenges ahead of you is hectic and laborious; we wish you a resounding success of your mandate.”

