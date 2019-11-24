Breaking News
Just in: FG abolishes catchment area in Federal Universities’ admission

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE federal government weekend said it has abolished the policy of catchment areas in the admission of new students into federal government-owned universities and has threatened sanction against universities that contravene this decision. It said the new policy would commence from 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this at the 45th convocation ceremony of the University of Benin in Edo State.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Suleiman Yusuf directed all federal universities to ensure that every local government, all states and all geopolitical zones are represented in their admission of the new entrance.

