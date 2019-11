A car is currently on fire at Falomo bridge, Lagos state. No casualties were confirmed as at the time of this report.

Falomo is a popular neighbourhood in Ikoyi. The commercial area has a number of residential spheres that make it a perfect example of the live, work and play neighbourhood. The Falomo bridge is very popular as it is plied by several vehicles on a daily basis. The Falomo Roundabout is also a popular spot.

Details coming soon