Just in: Buhari meets with Speakers of Houses of Assembly

…Edo, Bayelsa Speakers absent

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting started about 11am when the President entered the chamber and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, announced that the Speakers were on a courtesy visit to the President.

But conspicuously absent as at the time the meeting entered closed-door were the Speakers of Edo, Bayelsa and Oyo States Houses of Assembly.

At the meeting also were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Permanent Secretary, State House, Jamil Arabi and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters.

