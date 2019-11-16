Some youths suspected to be political thugs were involved in a heated argument over the movement of voting materials to various polling units in Otueke, Ngbia LGA of Bayelsa State.

The incident happened at INEC’s Registration Area Centre inside Community Secondary School, Otueke at 10.45 a.m.

People, including journalists and election observers, who were close to the scene left in a hurry when it was noticed that some of the youths were armed.

The angry youths had disagreed over the destination of a set of voting materials.

An INEC official, who spoke with one of correspondents on condition of anonymity, attributed the late distribution of voting materials to the stance of some of the youths in the community.

”Blame the community youths for the late distribution of voting materials. The materials came in around 11.30 a.m., but the community youths insisted we should not move them,” the INEC official, who was visibly angry, stated.

