Just in: Appeal court validates Ihedioha’s victory

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, has today validated the victory of His Excellency, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

Recall that on the 21st September 2019, the Governorship Election Tribunal affirmed Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s victory in the March 9th Governorship Elections.

This is in total accordance to the will of the people of Imo State who collectively gave him overwhelming support in the March 9th Imo Guber Elections.

The Court dismissed the petitions filed by Uche Nwosu of AA, Hope Uzodimma of APC and Ifeanyi Ararume of APGA.

Vanguard