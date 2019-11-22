Breaking News
Just in: Appeal court upholds gov Tambuwal’s election in Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

The Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto on Friday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as duly elected.

The four-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by the Appellant and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for lacking in merit.

Justice Hussein Muktar who presided over the sitting that lasted over two hours delivered the Lead judgement which affirmed the decision of the lower court that the appellant had failed to prove the allegations of over-voting.

