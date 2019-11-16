Breaking News
Just in: Appeal Court Affirms Gov Sani Bello’s election

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja today unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and its candidate and upheld the election of Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Sani Bello as Governor of Niger State.

