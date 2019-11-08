Just in: Another fire guts building in Ebute-Metta

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 24 hours after rescue team finally put out a two day inferno that gutted a building at Number 43 Martins Street, Balogun Market, Lagos Island, another inferno Friday, broke out in Kano Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, LGA, and destroyed several shanties.

Fortunately, no casualty recorded.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the fire incident.

According to him, “Several shanties were gutted by fire as the cause could not be ascertained.

“However, the intensity of the fire has spread to the adjoining buildings.

“No loss of life nor injury sustained but properties worth fortune had been destroyed. All emergency responders at the scene of incident working together to curtail the spread of the fire. Operation ongoing.”

