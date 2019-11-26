Breaking News
Just in: Another Catholic priest kidnapped in Enugu

On 10:45 am

Just in: Another Catholic priest kidnap in Nsukka

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped another Catholic priest, Reverend Father Malachy Asadu in Nsukka, Enugu State on Monday.

Fr. Asadu who is the priest of Nsukka Catholic Diocese was kidnapped along Imilike-Nsukka Road while he was said to be returning from a diocesan meeting held at Thereasa Cathedral, Nsukka.

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the abduction.

Police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the kidnap incident on the telephone on Tuesday said that details of the priest’s abduction were still sketchy.

Amaraizu, however, said police operatives have since commenced a manhunt for the hoodlums with a view to securing the priest unhurt.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping of Father Asadu had brought to nine, the number of Catholic priests kidnapped in Enugu State in eight months.

Vanguard Nigeria News

