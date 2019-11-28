Jumia partners Facebook on SMEs for women

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Blessing Chukwuneke

As part of efforts to empower more women in Nigeria especially entrepreneurs, a leadership online business, Jumia partnered Facebook to empower Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs by offering them free master class on business growth accelerators, effective customer engagement strategy, and how to advertise their businesses and ultimately grow their businesses.

The empowerment programme which recently held at Facebook’s NG_Hub was attended by hundreds of vendors and market traders as facilitators from both organizations took turn to tutor participants on strategic business plans.

The participants learnt how to sell and list products on the e-commerce platform via the seller-centre factors that affect sales as well as factors that determine pricing. Other topics covered included how sellers can build and create content for their business pages on online and how they can advertise their businesses.

Speaking on the objective of the training, Charles De Moucheron, Head of Jumia Force (J-Force) Africa, explained that, the training was to enable sellers and partners to grow their businesses online. This means allowing the sellers not only be successful but also to fetch customers and bring them to their stores through the online packages. “We expect that the sellers will implement what they learnt from this training to boost their sales and drive more traffic to their stores”, he said.

In her contribution Elizabeth Ajala, Senior Community Trainer, Facebook Small Business Team, said, “The online packages are to empower small businesses by making it possible for them to take advantage of the endless opportunities that are available. I believe this training has given the sellers the ability to reach people where they spend their time.

One of the participants, Ndidi Nwankwo, a new vendor who sells hair products, commended the partnership adding that she had learnt so many things which she hopes to implement in her business to get a good return on investment.

Vanguard