Judgment rekindles my hope in judicial system ― Adelabu

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Following the judgment delivered by the Appeal Court in Ibadan on the March 9 governorship election, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has said his hope in the judicial system has been rekindled.

His response to the judgment was contained in a statement he signed in Ibadan. The former CBN deputy governor said,

“When our great party, the All Progressive Congress(APC) presented me as her standard-bearer in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Oyo State, we never wavered in our conviction that the good people of the state knew that I was the best candidate among the lots that came out to seek their mandate.”

“But we never took this for granted as we worked tirelessly round the clock to showcase our blueprint to turn the fortunes of our dear state around for the better.”

“It is on record that we ran the most organised and issue-driven campaign and our people, having been convinced of our ability to walk the talk freely gave me their mandate in the election.

“However, the agents of darkness perfected the plan to steal this mandate, hence our recourse to the judiciary to proof their wrongdoing.”

“The lower Tribunal, which concerned itself with technicalities rather with the substance of our argument ruled otherwise.

“Now that the Appeal Court has set the tone of righting the wrong, I appeal to the good people of Oyo State to hold the peace and go about their lawful activities as we approach the Supreme Court to validate your victory.

After the darkness, no matter how long it takes, comes sunshine. Victory is certain for us and the mass of the people of our state”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.