Jonathan’s sacrifices for democracy will inspire future generations – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62nd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, joined the nation in praying for good health and strength for Jonathan to keep serving the nation.

The President rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president and lauded him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

According to him, the former President’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and the promotion of sustainable development.

The President wished the former President and his family more years of joyful celebrations. (NAN)

 

