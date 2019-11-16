Jonathan, wife vote in Otuoke, rues late arrival of materials

Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience, have cast their vote in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa.

The former President voted at 11:30 a.m., while his wife voted at 11:35 a.m. at Unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of the state.

Jonathan and his spouse who waited for over two hours before voting due to delay in the arrival of materials expressed disappointment at the late arrival of materials to the polling units

He said: “We must conduct ourselves if we want real people to rule us either as president or governors. Nigerians are always blaming people in authorities and the leaders, so here they must blame themselves.

“Look at even this voting I was around earlier, but the materials were yet to arrive the polling unit. I have led election monitoring teams to other African countries. We use to go 30 minutes before the time and in our reports, we indicate the exact time when the vote starts.

“So, for election to start after that time is an indictment on the electoral body that manages the election. There is no reason here for the election not to start by 8:00 a.m. Even the youths should stop blaming old people, you blame yourselves and do things properly. I am really disappointed with what I observe today compare to other African countries I monitor elections.”

Vanguard