Jonathan happy with Lyon’s victory -APC

ABUJA-THE All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday said that former President Goodluck Jonathan was delighted with the outcome of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State.

The APC Governorship candidate in the election, David Lyon was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as he defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Diri Douye.

Former President Jonathan is a member of the PDP which has been in power in the state until the November 16 polls that has witnessed the defeat of the ruling party in the state.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the presentation of the Governor-Elect, David Lyon to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu said that former President Jonathan was happy with the outcome of the election.

He said, “We were in Bayelsa for over 72 hours, we didn’t see a tire burning, we didn’t see people running, we didn’t hear any gunshot and everyone was celebrating in all the areas we passed since yesterday (Sunday) which shows acceptance of the candidate of our party of the process itself.

“It is equally noteworthy that Bayelsa is a state which is home to a former President of Nigeria and this election won by a party different from which he belong to has been accepted by all including people around him. So far, from what we hear and what we see, he is also happy with the outcome irrespective of the difference in the party which is an indication of the transparency of the process. ”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silver said that the election of an APC governor in Bayelsa State was very significant as it is a footprint for the party in the Niger Delta region.

Alleging that the outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson made the victory easier for the APC, Silver enthused that, “From here we shall grow the party in the South – South and South East.”

