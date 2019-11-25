Jonathan blasts lecturers rigging elections for politicians

Says they are bad examples to youths

ENUGU— FORMER President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has indicted some lecturers for rigging elections for politicians.

Jonathan, who spoke at the convocation ceremony of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, also lamented that some of the nation’s universities had become breeding grounds for cultism which constitute a major obstacle to national development, civilization and social transformation.

He said: “Over time, the place of the academia in our democratic process has become more pronounced, with more members taking the centre stage in election administration in the country.

‘’In recent times, successive chairmen of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have come from the ivory tower.

“The involvement of the academia in our electoral process is premised on the assumption that academics are people of proven integrity who cannot be compromised. Many of them have actually been at the forefront of the campaign for transparency in elections and sustainability of democracy on the continent.

“The involvement of the academia in the management of elections is, therefore, a good idea. However, our scholars should know that they bear the responsibility of justifying the trust placed on them by other members of the society in the management of elections.

“Any member of the academia who compromises what he stands for, by getting involved in the manipulation of elections, betrays that trust.

“It is instructive that while on election duty, these eggheads work with youths, especially members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, who are usually deployed as ad-hoc staff on election days.

“It is dangerous for members of the academia to get involved in election malpractices because of its wider implication for the future of our country. Once the youth corps members observe these lecturers and professors who they hold in high esteem attempt to change or falsify elections results, they might begin to see such criminality as the new norm in our country.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to members of the academia that get recruited for election duties to do the right thing and not compromise their integrity, no matter the pressure on them.

“In concluding, let me reiterate that for our own survival as a people, there is the urgent need for the overhaul of our educational system. If we must remain competitive as a nation, our universities should produce the kind of workforce that will make Nigeria economically viable.

“Universities, as centres of learning, should not produce misguided graduates who behave like dangerous robots by getting involved in crimes.

“Our universities should produce rational beings that will be able to distinguish between good and bad. It is the responsibility of the universities to create humanists, scientists and engineers with moral and ethical standing. They, in turn, will be the ones to build the robots that would power our industries and our economy, to make the lives of our citizens more meaningful.’’

On cultism

On cultism, he said: “It is unfortunate that some universities are becoming breeding grounds for cultism; this is a major burden to civilization and social transformation. My happiness is that this university is not one of such, because of its strong moral base.

“It is a sad development for our educational system that our students, lecturers, and other members of the university community can no longer move freely in campuses without fear. In our days, students didn’t have to bother about their safety while on campus at any time of day. This is no longer the case.

“No nation can develop if it does not find answers to such an unfortunate state of affairs in an environment where we groom our future leaders. It is apt to say that character which is manifested in the virtues of honesty, integrity and courage, is the strength of education. A society profits more when the recipients of knowledge are led by these traits to positively influence their environment.’’

In his speech, entitled “the academia, good governance and nation building”, Jonathan noted the importance of the academia in nation building and urged them to be dedicated and discharge their duty diligently.

“I always feel excited whenever I am asked to share my thoughts on issues pertaining to nation-building and good governance. This is consistent with my personal philosophy of promoting credible elections and peaceful transfer of power in the interest of peace and development in Africa.

“In most countries, the academia plays a pivotal role in nation building and good governance. This is because as a critical segment of the society, the academia is a community of persons within the education sector who are engaged in intellectual tasks such as research, teaching and other relevant activities that advance the course of human knowledge and development. The university is a place where new concepts are formulated.

“By its special position, the academia is mostly responsible for the training and grooming of members of every society’s workforce, to such an extent that most professions depend and rely on their wisdom, standards and practices to function effectively.

“It is this pivotal role that has placed members of the academia in the pole position as torch-bearers towards good governance and nation building.

‘’In Nigeria, across different fields and disciplines, the task for the academia is to leverage this special position and become key drivers in the nation’s journey towards stability and prosperity.

‘’They can do this through transformative academic curricula, innovations, development theories and ethical solutions that will transform our society and sharpen the course of our national life.’’

He advised the students “to go forth and show the light of the knowledge that you acquired in the past years, as you prime yourself for the task of national service and nation building.

“I am also charging you that your ambition should not be limited to your nation alone. You should aspire to play big on the global stage. The seed of greatness and sufficiency has been planted in you. You have been watered on the soil of success. Now it is left for you to ensure that the seed not only germinates in you but also grows to bear good fruits.

“As you go to the larger society to aspire to live your dreams, do not expect that life will be so easy. It will not be out of place to face challenges on some fronts. I must caution that some of you will be tempted to despair by conflicting realities. It is only through the strength of your character and faith in God that you will triumph over the challenges of life.

“The solutions to the troubles of our land are with many of you seated here. So do not hesitate to offer yourself as an agent of transformation. One thing is clear: opportunities abound in the midst of adversity. To the un-discerning, difficulties are moments to despair but to the courageous and enlightened, it is an opportunity to excel.’’

