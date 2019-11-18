Jobberman to launch 2019 Best 100 Companies to Work For in Nigeria

Leading talent recruitment agency Jobberman, is set to release the 5th edition of the Best 100 Companies to Work For in Nigeria during a launch event that will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on November 21, 2019.

The Best 100 Companies to Work For in Nigeria is an annual report published by Jobberman and it ranks companies in Nigeria based on job satisfaction, employee happiness, career growth prospects, work-life balance, and other relevant metrics as voted for by employees and career professionals.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Jobberman CEO, Hilda Kragha said, “Employee satisfaction is key and very important for employee retention and come November 21, 2019, we’ll be revealing the top 100 companies that have demonstrated good welfare, career advancement, job security, learning opportunities and more.”

Jobberman published the first list back in 2014 and the 2019 edition will mark the fifth edition of the report. Companies that have made the list in the past include, Andela, Dangote, UBA, PWC, MTN, KPMG, Union Bank, Guinness, Courteville Business Solution, Google, Total, Nigerian Breweries, Shell, Chevron, amongst others.

The 2019 edition will be released during an event in Lagos and will be available for download on the Jobberman Nigeria website.

Jobberman with this new value proposition is guaranteeing employers the Best Match, for their roles.

