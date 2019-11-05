Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, on Tuesday presented the sum of N152.92 billion appropriation bill to the Jigawa State House of Assembly for 2020 fiscal year.

Abubakar, who presented the budget during plenary of the State House of Assembly in Dutse, tagged the budget as “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation – Meeting the Next Level Agenda.”

He said: “This is 4.5 percent less than the 2019 approved estimates which reflect the commitment to the reality of the macroeconomic environment and revenue projections for next year.”

“The sum of N75.183 billion is being proposed for capital investments during the 2020 Fiscal Year, a drop of 1.8 percent from the 2019 estimates. But it is worth noting that the eight sectors involved in the MTSS process account for over 90 percent of the capital budget which should ensure strong alignment between the proposed budget and our medium-term sector plans.

“The entire budget was reduced by about 4.5 percent, with the 2020 agriculture allocation surpassing the preceding year by 38 percent with an increase of about N3 billion, a clear indication that when it comes to this sector we are putting our money where our mouth is.”

According to him, the sum of N36.5 billion is proposed to be expended on the various components of the sector comprising education, health, women and social development, water, and sanitation services and information, youths and sports.

The total proposed recurrent expenditure is just about 1 percent higher than the amount being proposed for capital investments with personnel cost alone accounting for almost 30 percent of the budget.

Vanguard