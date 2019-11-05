Jigawa: Gov Badaru presents N152.92bn budget estimate for 2020

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has presented the sum of N152.92 billion appropriation bill to the Jigawa State House of Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.

Badaru, who presented the budget during plenary of the State House of Assembly in Dutse on Tuesday, tagged the budget as “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation – Meeting the Next Level Agenda”,

His words:- “This is 4.5% less than the 2019 Approved Estimates which reflects the commitment to the reality of the macroeconomic environment and revenue projections for next year”.

The sum of N75.183 billion is being proposed for capital investments during the 2020 Fiscal Year, a drop of 1.8% from the 2019 estimates, but it is worth noting that the eight sectors involved in the MTSS process account for over 90% of the capital budget which should ensure strong alignment between the proposed budget and our medium-term sector plans.

Gov. Badaru said the entire budget was reduced by about 4.5%, the 2020 Agriculture allocation surpasses the preceding year by 38% with an increase of about N3 billion, a clear indication that when it comes to this sector we are putting our money where our mouth is.

The sum of N36.5 billion is proposed to be expended on the various components of the Sector comprising Education, Health, Women and Social Development, Water and Sanitation Services and Information, Youths and Sports.

The total proposed recurrent expenditure is just about 1% higher than the amount being proposed for capital investments with personnel cost alone accounting for almost 30%.

Over 49% earmarked for capital expenditure which according to the governor is enough to make a significant impact on the desire to consolidate and sustain ongoing investment projects and programs while other “Recurrent Expenditure” for which about N22 billion is proposed.

The Education and Health Sectors account for about 37% and 11% respectively, and while allocation to the Education Sector surpasses the EFA Goal of 27%, that of the Health slightly falls short of the 15% Abuja Declaration due to meeting the primary healthcare target of one facility per ward early this year.

The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Garba Idris, said that the budget would be given the inputs it deserved for easy passage, added that by the end of this month November the legislatures will passed the budget into law.

Vanguard News