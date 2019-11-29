Jealous lover stabs rival to death in Bayelsa 

By Samuel Oyadongha

A jealous boyfriend has reportedly stabbed a love rival to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Saturday Vanguard learned that the tragic incident occurred Tuesday night at about 10:39 pm at the Yenizue-Epie suburb of the state capital.

The deceased was simply identified as Charles while the name of his assailant was given as Eyor Eteken (male) aged 35.

According to eyewitnesses, Eteken was furious to have met Charles at the residence of his 35-year-old girlfriend, Lovina Okon and stabbed him in the neck region.

Both men were unknowingly dating the lover girl until they met that fateful night at her residence when an argument broke out between them.

The enraged Eteken was said to have picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed his rival on the neck, killing him before help could come his way. Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the tragic incident. He said, “yes, on 26 November, 2019 at about 2239 hours, one Eyor Eteken ‘m’ 35 years, stabbed one Charles ‘m’ age and surname unknown, with a knife on the neck to death at the residence of one Lovina Okon ‘f’ aged 35 years, at Yenezue Epie, Yenagoa. The said Lovina was dating both of them. “The suspect has been arrested and detained at SCIID, the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.”