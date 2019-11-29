Jealous lover stab rival to death in Bayelsa

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

A jealous boyfriend has reportedly stabbed a rival to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night at Yenizue-Epie suburb of the state capital.

The deceased was simply identified as Charles while the name of his assailant was given as Eyor Eteken, aged 35.

According to eyewitnesses, Eteken was furious to have met Charles at the home of his 35- year- old girlfriend, Lovina Okon and stabbed him in the neck region.

Both men were unknowingly dating the girl until they met that fateful night at her residence and an argument ensued between them.

The enraged Eteken was said to have picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed his rival on the neck.

The victim died before help could reach him.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, on 26 November, 2019 at about 22:39 hours, one Eyor Eteken ‘m’ 35 years, stabbed one Charles “m’ age and surname unknown, with a knife on the neck to death at the residence of one Lovina Okon ‘f’ aged 35 years, at Yenezue Epie, Yenagoa. The said Lovina was dating both men.

“The suspect has been arrested and detained at SCIID. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.”

Vanguard