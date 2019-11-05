Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Jazz Bank spends N2. 5bn on CSR, explains operational module

On 1:47 pmIn Business, Newsby

Jazz Bank

By Princewill Ekwujuru

He also said that part of the money was spent to rehabilitate vulnerable children and women, empowerment programmes and construction of boreholes in areas without portable drinking water and construction of health centres.

Also read: Delta govt. to build film village, leisure park in Ugbolu — Commissioner

Details shortly…

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.