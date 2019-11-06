Japan supports foreign and local private sector collaboration

By Moses Nosike

The Commissioner/Managing Director, Japan External Trade Organisation, JETO, Shigeyo Nishizawa, has advised that Nigerian private and public sectors need to collaborate to develop its vast local market and grow the economy.

He also said that Nigerian private companies need international collaboration to accelerate growth in the domestic economy, adding, however, that Nigerian government has to look into some aspects of the economy that need improvement and act immediately.

Nishizawa said this at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, where Japan is participating for the sixth time.

Continuing, he stated: “This year, we have 37 Japan companies showcasing products and services, the highest so far at the Lagos International Trade Fair because we want to contribute more to Nigerian economic growth, create a lasting trade relation. I want Japanese companies to try Nigerian market because of its vast nature and increasing population.

Private companies in Nigeria have sufficient buying-power to collaborate with Japanese firms in improving the Nigerian market. Japan wants deeper trade investment with Africa’s biggest market and has asked the private sector in both countries to exploit opportunities inherent in their relationship”.

At the ongoing event where Japan is participating for the sixth time, Japanese agents and local distributors are exhibiting brands like Honda, Yamaha, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Isuzu and Suzuki, Canon, Sharp and Brother Plascon Paint and Alteco adhesive. Big names in the food and beverages industry like Briscoe Nigeria Plc, Olam Sanyo Foods, Tomoe engineering, and Ajinomoto are also showcasing the quality and reliability of Japanese products.

The Japanese pavilion features financial services firms like Double Feather Partners, and IT companies with innovative products like SNRI, a sales automation system that helps businesses achieve greater sales productivity by monitoring field staff, generating reports from the field, streamlining order process, route management, payment management and customer management.

In addition, Managing Director/CEO, Green Diamonds Ltd., Anthony Okpara said that the products offered at the trade fair have good reception and Nigerians are developing new applications. “The UMA curry mix seasoning, a curry paste of Japanese origin is already in many Nigerian kitchens.

The trade relations between the Nigeria and Japan is also making a social impact with the introduction of SATO which helps to make Nigeria open defecation free through its affordable, smart, plastic toilets that can be mounted over pit latrines to create more hygienic toilets. There is also “Made in Japan, made for women” corner exhibiting products and services that help women access more fashionable and convenient items including cosmetics and hair wigs. The fair offers Nigerians the opportunity to purchase authentic hair products like X-pression, made from raw materials supplied by Toyokalon, at affordable rates.

Vanguard