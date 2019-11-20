JANUARY 2020 APPLICATIONS STILL OPEN AT ASTON UNIVERSITY, UK! MEET OUR DELEGATE IN YOUR CITY AND ENJOY UP TO 20% MERIT SCHOLARSHIP

Aston University prepares students for a successful career through practical teaching and work experience. Aston Business School is among just 1% of business schools worldwide to be triple-accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA. We are ranked 34th in the UK in the Complete University Guide 2020 and further ranked 1st in the UK for value-added in the Guardian University Guide 2020, which reflects how much students grow in ability during their course. Aston achieved the highest rating of Gold in the UK’s Teaching Excellence Framework.

Students can gain valuable work experience before they graduate. Before the final year of a bachelor’s course, Aston offers a placement year when students can gain work experience in the UK or abroad. At master’s level, students at Aston Business School have the opportunity to gain work experience in the UK for up to 12 months with a Tier 4 visa sponsored by the university. See link for one of our Alumni’s testimony https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Zbi31-eD0A

Aston University is located in the centre of Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city. The university’s safe green campus is only 10 minutes’ walk away from the city’s main train station, with easy transport links to London, Manchester, and Birmingham Airport. Birmingham has a range of restaurants, nightlife and cultural experiences for Nigerian students to enjoy.

Aston University offers scholarships from £3,000 to £8,000 to enable talented students to study at foundation, bachelor’s or master’s levels. In addition, the Aston Enterprise Scholarship enables a future entrepreneur to start a business with a full scholarship for a one-year master’s course. For a full list of scholarship opportunities at Aston, please see link www.aston.ac.uk/scholarships

Meet with us in a city close to you to discuss your study options and scholarship opportunities for January and September 2020 at undergraduate and postgraduate levels https://www2.aston.ac.uk/study/course-finder/index#/?pageIndex=0 . Entry is Free.

LAGOS: Thursday, 21st November 2019

Venue: UKEAS 76 Opebi road, Ikeja

Time: 11.00-13.30

Venue: Study Across Globe, L.A Ajayi Plaza by Lagoon Hospital, Balogun Bus Stop, Ikeja

Time: 14.30- 16.00

IBADAN: Friday, 22nd November 2019

Venue: UKEAS Ibadan, 1 Shell Close, Ile Oridetu, Onireke close

Time: 14.00-17.00

PORTHARCOURT: Monday, 25th November 2019

Venue: UKEAS PortHarcort 45 Stadium road, beside Bereton School, PortHarcourt

Time: 13.00-16.00

ABUJA: Wednesday, 27th November 2019

Venue: UKEAS 50 Sir Adetokunbo Ademola street btw H-Medix and UBA, Wuse 2, Abuja

Time: 13.00-16.00

