Jaiz charity distributes another N4m in zakat

No fewer than 108 persons have received cash and materials worth over N4 million from Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation as Zakat proceeds.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Lagos State.

Speaking during Lagos distribution, the Executive Director, Jaiz Charity And Development Foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, stated that the highest percentage of the proceeds will go into education support in order to increase the number of human capitals as well as to attain and sustain economic development.

This he said, 54 percent of the beneficiaries fall under the category of education support, 32 percent of them come under economic empowerment, while the remaining were those with different health challenges.

Explaining why education support has the highest percentage, Shuaib said education is the best legacy one can bequeath to the younger ones especially children from humble homes who are struggling to make ends meet.

”We believe that from our empirical studies over the years, when we give people money for health challenge, more than 50 percent usually divert the money for sustenance, believing that God will take care of their challenge.

”This happen because, the foundation has little control over the monitoring aspect but at the point of doing the mid assessment, we do realize that the money giving out to take care of their health was divert to other things.

”Likewise on economic empowerment, the foundation has place more emphasis on buying equipment for beneficiaries and equally tried to reduce the number of beneficiaries that usually access physical cash. We believe the equipment will generate income.

He advised the student to focus on their academic pursuit to open greater opportunity for them.

”Allah has solve one of your challenges by providing this unique opportunity for you. So dedicate your time to study very hard and ensure that you come out with good grades”

Grand Mufti of Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO) Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafi’i said empowerment has been in existence from the time of Holy Prophet Muhammad Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Zakat is the essential component of Islamic Economic System, which eradicates poverty completely through proper implementation.

He noted that, the success of Zakat institution couldn’t be denied due to increase in sustainability every year. “A lot of success has been achieved, particularly in increase in amount of the zakat collection throughout the country.

He said government participation in Zakat collection will be of huge impact and will drive achievement of prosperity in the country.

The Chief Imam Adangba Central Mosque, Sheikh Abdurahman Sulaiman Adangba said despite the success in increasing the collection of zakat from year to year so many Muslims are currently battering in poverty.

Accroding to him, this globally accepted template, would serve as a medium to disburse and collect zakat. If we start using the template, it will resist the situation whereby people collect Zakat from different Zakat organization”