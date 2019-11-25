By Perez Brisibe

NATIONAL president of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Eric Omare, has asked the National Assembly to disregard any approval request from the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, stressing that any move by the lawmaker to approve such request contravenes section 18 of the NDDC act of 2000 which states that “only a substantive board can submit a budget for the commission.”

Omare in a statement yesterday, explained that act number 6 of the NDDC act states that, “the board shall not later than 30th September in each year, submit to the National Assembly, through the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces an estimate of the expenditure and income of the commission during the next succeeding year for approval.”

Citing the lack of adherence to the law establishing the NDDC as the major problem bedeviling the commission, he said: “Instead of strictly complying with the law establishing NDDC, emphasis is placed on political patronage, in other words, the NDDC is being used as a platform to patronize the party in power instead of using it as a platform to develop the Niger Delta region.”

Omare noted that stakeholders from the Niger Delta region had expected that sanity would have been restored to the commission following the confirmation of a substantive board by the senate, but however, the Interim Management Committee which was setup and inaugurated by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio has continued to operate despite the fact that under the NDDC act, there is no room for an Interim Management Committee.

He further explained that the only caveat for an interim management has to be borne out of necessity, noting that it does not exist in the present circumstance because President Buhari has already exercised his powers under Section 2 of the NDDC Act to nominate members of the substantive board to the national assembly and the Senate has confirmed members of the substantive board.

Speaking further, he said: “What ought to happen is for the substantive board to take over the leadership of the commission immediately but two weeks after the clearance by the Senate, we still have a contraption called an Interim Management Committee presiding over the NDDC in flagrant violation of the law establishing the NDDC.”

VANGUARD