Iyamho University attack: Oshiomhole’s kinsmen threaten to ban Dep. Gov from Etsako land

By Omeiza Ajayi

A socio-cultural group in Edo North senatorial district of Edo State, the Afemai Youth Vanguard has threatened to ban the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Philip Shuaibu from entering Edo North Senatorial District, particularly Etsako land over what the group claims is his consistent attacks on their son and National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This was as the group raised concerns over what it described as the persistent threats on the life Comrade Oshiomhole warning that they will hold the Gov. Godwin Obaseki led administration responsible should anything untoward happen to the former labour leader.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja and signed by Alhaji Adams Mumin, the group specifically urged the Inspector General of Police, to investigate the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, accusing him of being in the midst of thugs who invaded the Iyamho residence of Comrade Oshiomhole last Saturday, after the 1st convocation of the Edo University, Iyamho.

According to the statement, “we are worried that three weeks ago, the residence of our son, Comrade Oshiomhole was attacked in Benin by thugs sponsored by the state government. We are aware that those who masterminded it are being interrogated at the Force Headquarters Abuja. As if that was not enough, the Deputy Governor of the state threw caution to the winds when he rode on a motorbike to a convocation ceremony in Iyamho in the company of over one thousand thugs.

“Due to his persistence that the thugs will join him into the convocation hall, he was teargassed by the police. We were shocked that the same thugs rather than going back to their homes, still followed the governor and his deputy to the residence of our son, Oshiomhole who did not invite them for the lunch. We are worried that the activities of the deputy governor have caused embarrassment not only to the people of Afemai land but the entire Edo State.

“For him to be involved in this calculated attempt to embarrass our son, Oshiomhole is unfortunate. People are scared now in Edo North due to the desperate actions of Governor Obaseki and his deputy to get a second term. We are appealing to the IGP to investigate Shaibu’s activities last Saturday because we were lucky that nobody died in that unfortunate incident.

“We also want to remind Shaibu that Oshiomhole made him what he is today. He laboured to make Obaseki and himself governor and deputy respectively and their ingratitude to the national chairman will not go unpunished. But we also want to give Shaibu notice that sooner or later if he does not retrace his steps we will ban him from entering Edo North and Etsako in particular,” it stated.