Itsekiri leaders, pandef, others mourn Ukubeyinje

By Jimitita Onoyume

WARRI—Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Ilot, Itsekiri Progress Club, IPC, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and prominent Deltans have continued to mourn the passage of Sir Lawrence Ukubeyinje, an eminent Itsekiri and former Treasurer Delta state chapter of PANDEF.

A statement by Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILot signed by the Chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko and the Secretary Mr A. Mene, recalled the contributions of the late Ukubeyinje, describing him as a worthy Itsekiri son who would be greatly missed.

The statement read in part “His death came at a time the Itsekiri Nation is passing through a difficult time and people of character are being called upon to stand up and be counted. He served his community, Obitugbo as well as the Itsekiri people well in various capacities including Secretary to the then Warri Local Government Council.

”Unlike many in his generation, Sir Lawrence Ukubeyinje stood head and shoulder above his peers and did not build his legacies on a quicksand. It will live for a long time.

”He will be remembered for his untiring efforts in the University of Warri project for which, as Chairman of Obitugbo Community, land for the university was made available.”

Delta State chapter of PANDEF, Itsekiri Progress Club and prominent Deltans spoke glowingly of his memories and contributions to the development of Delta state at various levels.

Chairman of the state chapter of PANDEF, Professor Gordoni Darah and others in their condolence message prayed for the repose of his soul.