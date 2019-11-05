It’s wicked NDDC pays N1Billion, more to funds collecting agents ― MD

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Gbene Joi Nunieh on Tuesday described as “wicked” the commission’s payment of N1Billion every month to a consultant as funds collection agent.

Nunieh who said the commission under her leadership has suspended the said payment to the agent for alleged collection of money from International Oil Companies, IOCs, on behalf of the NDDC also revealed that a separate entity had also been pocketing three percent of funds collected from the IOCs.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, she said: “We have a consulting firm engaged as a collection agent. Another company collects 3 per cent whenever money is paid by the IOCs. We don’t need middle man to collect 3% for gas. The money should just be paid into NDDC accounts with the CBN.”

“I have suspended the contract of a collection agent. We are no longer going to pay anyone N1Billion every month. That is wicked. That money can put mono pumps in rural communities in the Niger Delta. It can buy books, set up health centres. The 3% for a consulting firm is over. That is why we are under pressure. ”

Harping on the strains of political interferences on NDDC, Nunieh said, “How can someone have 87 companies waiting for payment? What is happening is very embarrassing. We must all get up and know that these people have taken our commonwealth”

She further said, “We have about 57 contractors that have gone back to site. I am encouraging everyone to go back to site so that things will be done properly. Those that actually execute their contracts will be paid.”

