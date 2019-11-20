Italian firm rewards customers during Ariston Trade promotion

By Prince Okafor

Ariston thermo, a global leader in the thermal comfort industry with its origin from Italy, rewarded its loyal customers and retail partners across Nigeria.

In the promotion tagged Road to Success and Fortune 3.0, customers won gift items worth millions of Naira including household items, free Ariston Water heaters among several other exciting prizes.

Hundreds of retailers and distributors across the country actively participated in the three-month long promotion.

The company has significant presence in Europe and Asia, with production sites in Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, U.S.A, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Expressing her delight and excitement with the promotion, a Key Distributor of Ariston Water heaters Mrs Ifeoma said that Ariston has been doing this annually for a few years and every year, it gets better.

”Ariston has been supporting my business since I joined them, and this promotion is a great way to reward customers and encourage them to keep doing business with us.

“I believe this initiative also keeps Ariston ahead of the game in the Nigerian market.”

In one of the reward events held at the popular Coker market, Orile arguably the largest plumbing materials market in Nigeria, visibly excited retailers, distributors and other customers expressed their satisfaction with the Ariston brand.

The event was graced by senior executives from the Italian Head Office, the Senior Director for Africa Mr. Giampaolo Provvedi, SCM & Logistics Director for the region Mr Francesco Romoli and Mr. Gaurav Bisaria, the Director for Central Africa.

According to the Marketing manager for Central Africa, Mr Solomon Vincent Umoh, the company’s commitment to sustaining mutually profitable customer relationships.

‘‘We have been in Nigeria for years and these relationships with our trade partners have kept us going. This is one of the programs we have set up to appreciate and give back to our customers.’’

