ISWAP terrorists suffer further losses as NAF jets attack hideouts

… kill fighters in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian Air Force, Sunday, said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has again, attacked the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP’s terrorists’ hideout and killed some of their fighters in northern part of Borno State.

The terrorists’ hideout, located at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State, according to the service, was hit by two air strikes conducted on November 1 and 2,2019.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,in a statement, Sunday morning, said the development was “ sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against own forces.”

The statement read in full:” The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists’ hideout and neutralized some of their fighters at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

“This was accomplished through air strikes conducted on 1 and 2 November 2019, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against own forces.

“The air strike on 1 November was initiated when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on confirmatory reconnaissance mission, spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilize the vehicles.

“Similarly, a follow-up attack was executed on 2 November after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

“This occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”