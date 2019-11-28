Isoko youth group cautions Akpabio over NDDC impasse

By Perez Brisibe

THE Isoko Nation Youth Congress, INYC in Delta State, has cautioned the minister for Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio to stop heating the polity in the region following his inauguration of the 3-man Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The youths led by their president, Godstime Akokotu while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and Jones Erue from Delta State to serve on the board of the commission which they described as well deserved, just and credible, also commended the senate for confirming the board.

The youths in a communiqué reached at the end of their meeting held at Iyede, Delta State, applauded President Buhari for ordering the forensic audit of the agency but cautioned against the actions of Akpabio which they claim is creating unrest in the region.

According to the communiqué which was signed by Godstime Akokotu and Paul Erero as president and secretary-general respectively, the youths stated that Akpabio is not in the position to appoint an interim management committee or auditors for the commission owing to his personal and political interest as a former governor having nominated members of the board in the past.

Demanding an immediate banning of the NDDC interim committee which they described as “illegal and driven by selfish objective”, the youths warned that the action of the minister is tantamount to destroying the fragile peaceful coexistence within the Niger Delta.

The communique reads in part: “Akpabio must as a matter of urgency, revert his decision in the interest of peace and speedy development of the region because, this needless act of constituting an interim committee is unnecessary and it is heating up the polity in the region.

“Let no one provoke the youth of the Niger Delta oil-producing states. We want Mr President to swing into action and inaugurate the new NDDC board and personally appoint the forensic auditors to probe the commission’s finances.

“We are also objecting in strong terms, the transfer of the NDDC to the Ministry of Niger Delta given the undue desperation of the Minister.

“We are calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to immediately inaugurate the board of the NDDC, because the law setting up the commission is unambiguous as there is no provision for the appointment of an Interim Management Committee, rather it provides that it will be run by a board nominated by the president, screened and confirmed by the Senate.

“Mr. President, we believe in you and your integrity, which you anchored on due process and the rule of law. The illegality been paraded by Senator Akpabio must stop now. The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC as an agency were expected to work independently of each other, but with the common goal of bringing development to the region that had for long suffered untold hardship and neglect by successive administration. This informed the decision to make NDDC an agency under the Presidency, free from ministerial control.

” The noble idea from Mr. President to have seamless working operations with the Niger Delta ministry has now been distorted by ego and personal interests by the leaders of the Niger Delta region.”

