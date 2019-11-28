IPPIS: UI-ASUU chairman insists on non-enrolment of members

….says monitoring committee working to ensure compliance

By Adeola Badru

THE Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Deji Omole has insisted that the monitoring committee set up by the union on Monday is working assiduously to ensure that any member of the union is not enlisted on the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), as being directed by the Federal Government.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard on Thursday, Omole hinted that there was no counter instruction to the earlier warning to members of the union not to participate in the enrolment process.

In his words: “If there is a counter instruction, we would have contacted the members of the press.”

“I don’t take decisions alone, that is the decision of the congress and I am the chairman of the congress.”

“So, it is not a personal decision; it is the issue of the congress and it is binding on everybody, including me as their chairman. So the monitoring committee is working.”

While denying the presence of the IPPIS team on the university, Prof. Omole said: “I don’t know anything about them. What I just know is that we have a committee in place to monitor compliance that no member of our union is enlisted on that platform. I am not interested in whether IPPIS come or not.”

“The monitoring committee is determined to ensure that none of our members is enlisted on the IPPIS,” he asserted.

The union, had on Sunday, directed its members to disregard a circular from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to enrol academic staff on the IPPIS, which was kick-started on Monday.

Prof. Omole then urged ASUU members in the university not submit themselves to be enrolled into slave plan of the Accountant-General.

Omole posited: “This is to remind you that the union’s position on IPPIS has not changed. Pending the resolution of the matter evidence, of which shall be communicated to all members of our union, no member of the union is to enlist on the platform.”

“NEC position on the matter has not been reviewed, therefore NO ASUU MEMBER IS TO FILL THE FORM or submit their bio-data before any team. We are not slaves that can be subjected to routine humiliation from the office of the accountant general.”

