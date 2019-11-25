By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University, (ASUU), OAU branch, Dr Adeola Egbedokun has described the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a platform used to shortchanged civil servants in the employment of the Federal Government.

He said many civil servants across federal sectors, who registered on IPPIS, have fallen victim of unexplained deductions from their salaries.

Speaking on a private radio programme in Osogbo on Monday, he said a lot of civil servants are suffering in silence over the inadequacy of the payroll system.

Egbedokun insisted that the system has no capacity to take care of the peculiarities of the University system, saying the union has registered its concerns with the Office of the Accountant-General of the federation.

He said the claim by the federal government to have been saving money as a result of ghost workers discovered through the system was a ruse, challenging FG to prove its claim publicly.

He added that many civil servants, who had earlier registered for IPPIS are trying to leave the system for another one.

The OAU ASUU chairman insisted that the union is not bothered if any other union or group of persons registered for the system, but it has mobilised its members to steer clear registering under it.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the federal government have not arrived the university to register lecturers for the scheme, but Egbedokun said ASUU has adequately informed its members not to register for the payroll system.

“The system has been used to short-changed civil servants by underpaying them, while others have not been paid for months. You can ask around in the federal ministries, as well as other parastatals.

Those who have registered are suffering in silence. A friend of mine, a medical doctor, having registered for IPPIS discovered she was being underpaid, left the system for another one.

We have registered our concerns with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation about two weeks ago on the peculiarities of the University system and we were asked to proffer an alternative system, which we are at 60 per cent completion. So we don’t know the rush to implement it now.

If the government claimed to have saved money through the system, let them prove it publicly.

For us at ASUU, our members would not enrol in the scheme and if the government attempt to stop their salaries, then we will invoke the no pay, no work rules of the union.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Dr Niyi Sumonu disclosed that the federal government personnel expected to commence registration of workers into the system did not arrive school for the programme.

He, however, said the union is ready to enrol in the system if government addressed the peculiarities of the University system.

Also, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Administrative and Technical Staff Union, (NUATSU) OAU branch, a breakaway union from NASU, Wole Odewumi said though, government officials were not around to enrol the personnel, but members of the union are ready to register with the payroll system.

