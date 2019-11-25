IPPIS: Enrolment fails to start at UNILAG, FCE



By Adesina Wahab

Enrolment of workers into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, at the University of Lagos, UNILAG and the Federal College of Education, Technical, both in Akoka, Lagos scheduled to start on Monday did not commence as the teams from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation expected for the exercise failed to arrive.

Our correspondent, who visited UNILAG and the College, saw workers of the institutions, especially the non-academic staff at UNILAG, going about preparing documents required for the exercise.

At UNILAG, the management also made a timetable of how each faculty and directorate will do the exercise in turns.

According to the timetable, the Faculty of Arts, the Library Section and the Distance Learning Institute were to be attended to Monday.

Though going by the memo from Abuja, the exercise is billed to end by December 7, UNILAG authorities projected that it could end by December 6 in their own timetable.

A number of UNILAG staffers were seen at the Jelili Omotola Multi-Purpose Hall, the venue designated for the exercise, sitting and waiting endlessly for the team from Abuja.

Some of them also went to their banks to update their bank statements and print out their biometric verification numbers.

Those who spoke to our correspondent said they were ready for the exercise and expressed displeasure that they were kept waiting.

However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UNILAG chapter, still directed its members to stay away from the exercise.

The Chairman, Dr.Dele Ashiru, said ASUU would not be part of the exercise.

However, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, UNILAG chapter, Sowunmi Olusola, said his members would be actively involved and that all rough edges had been smoothened by the government.

At the Federal College of Education, Akoka, the Director of Information, Mrs Babalola, said the management was expecting the IPPIS team.

It was gathered that the team had enrolled the staff of the Yaba College of Technology some weeks ago.

Vanguard News Nigeria.