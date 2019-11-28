IPPIS enrolment: Despite government’s threat, ASUU remains adamant

By Adesina Wahab, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Adeola Badru and Shina Abubakar

Even after the Federal Government said any of its workers not captured in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, will no longer receive salary and the enrolment of federal university workers entered day two on Thursday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has remained adamant, as its members shunned the exercise.

Also, the refusal of ASUU members to enrol in the exercise is contrary to claims by the Coordinator of IPPIS, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Olusegun Olufehinti, that lecturers were enrolling in the exercise in appreciable numbers.

Checks by Vanguard at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the University of Jos, UNIJOS, the University of Ibadan, UI, the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN among others, showed that only non-academic staff showed up for the exercise at the designated centres.

At the Jelili Omotola Multi-Purpose Hall, UNILAG, the leader of the team of consultants on IPPIS from Abuja, David Mega, said about 74 workers were enrolled on Wednesday and that they attended to people till around 8 pm.

ALSO READ: Appeal court bills Jime 150k for filling application against Ortom

Also speaking with Vanguard, the leader of the IPPIS team from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, who simply gave her name as Rachel, said about 65 workers had been enrolled as at 4 pm on Thursday.

ASUU’s stance has not changed

The Chairman of the UNILAG chapter of ASUU, Dr Dele Ashiru, said the union would not cave in to undue pressure to do the wrong thing.

“We are not in competition with any union. We care about the focus of our view. IPPIS is eroding the autonomy of the universities. We are in a democratic setting and we won’t allow dictatorial tendencies here. A union of intellectuals won’t allow an obnoxious rule to hold sway. We are also engaging the Minister of Education on the issue, apart from the rescheduled meeting with the leadership of the Senate. Even the World Bank has confirmed that the IPPIS is a monumental fraud,” he said.

Ashiru accused the government of engaging in needless propaganda with the intent of breaking the ranks of the lecturers.

UNILORIN ASUU refutes reports

Also, the UNILORIN chapter of ASUU has refuted some online reports by some national dailies that its members were already enrolling, describing such as ridiculous and attempts to embarrass the leadership of the union.

A statement signed by Prof. Saliu Ajao, said “The union thanked all the members for remaining resolute to the Congress’ decision not to have anything to do with the IPPIS until further directives are given by our national body. We appeal to our members to consciously and continually be on guard as some sponsored elements from within and outside the union are trying to distract us from our noble objectives. They will not succeed because our collective will and sincerity will see us through.

“I want to assure all our members that the Exco is on top of the matter and we are already demanding a retract of the fake and biased report from the concerned reporters.

“Congress members should be aware that our branch, being strategic, is very key to those who want to break our ranks using various methods, including sensational headlines in various media.

“There is no amount of intimidation, blackmail and propaganda that would make us surrender our collective decision to salvage the university system. Therefore, the days ahead will witness more of these obnoxious headlines and other tactics aimed at breaking our ranks. Let me assure you that a monitoring team is being constituted to ensure total compliance with the resolution of our union.

We all need to remember that, together we bargain and as individuals, we beg. For our union makes us strong.”

At the University of Ibadan, the IPPIS team from Abuja only arrived at the campus on Thursday afternoon and the exercise commenced late.

However, the ASUU members in the institution maintained their stance not to partake in it.

Similarly, the leader of ASUU at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Adeola Egbedokun, reiterated that what the union would not subscribe to anything intended to bring the university system down.

He said the union’s alternative to IPPIS, the Nigerian Universities Transparency and Accountability System, NUTAS, was better and cheaper than the one the government is touting.

Our correspodent in Jos reported that the ASUU members also stuck to their guns of not enrolling in the IPPIS.

Vanguard News Nigeria.