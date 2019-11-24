IPPIS: ASUU on its own as other unions set for enrolment

By Adesina Wahab & Elizabeth Uwandu

As the enrolment of workers in federal universities into the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, kicks off across the country on Monday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may be the only union in the university system whose members may not enroll, checks by Vanguard revealed.

The break away group from ASUU, the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, on Saturday held a meeting of its National Steering Committee, NSC, where it was resolved that members should enroll in the IPPIS.

Also, non-teaching staff who are members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the Non Academic Staff Union, NASU, have resolved to be part of the IPPIS.

The National President of SSANU, who is also the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, JAC set up by SSANU and NASU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, told our correspondnent that the unions would fully mobilise for the exercise.

Speaking on the position of ASUU on the issue, a member of the National Executive Council of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, said ASUU would never be part of a system whose credibility had been tainted from the start.

He added that his members would not be part of the enrolment exercise.

