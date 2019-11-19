IPMAN urges FG to revitalise Enugu NNPC depot to improve economy

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, yesterday urged Federal Government to revitalize Enugu NNPC depot to create direct and indirect jobs to boost the nation’s economy.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu NNPC Depot, Chinedu Anyaso, who made this call during the inauguration of the new exco in Enugu, demand repair of deplorable roads in the South East, adding that the current state of those facilities leave, on daily basis, untold hardships, security threat and other challenges draining the economy of the zone.

Anyaso also assured of a steady supply of petroleum products in the south East and environs throughout the forthcoming yuletide, at the official rate.

Anyaso, lauded Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his intervention during the recent leadership crisis that had rocked the union, describing Ugwuanyi as a unique leader that is well-gifted in crisis management.

He maintained that the governor’s prompt intervention had prevented the situation, which he described as potentially precarious, from running out of hand, and assured that IPMAN, under his watch, would continue to build on the peace, tranquility, and decorum that had been planted in the group, by the governor.

“Since the Buhari administration, he has constantly reiterated it’s resolve to create jobs and lift several Nigerians out of poverty and hunger, one of the best ways to achieve that goal in the South East and environs, is to revitalise the Enugu NNPC Depot because it has the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs that would also roll back crimes, substantially, within the zone and beyond.

“I thank you all for giving us this wonderful opportunity to serve you. I appreciate our national President, Engr Abdu Fari and the entire national executives for finding us worthy to occupy these positions.

“My immense gratitude to the governor of Enugu State for wading into our recent challenges and for taking it upon himself to quell the storm and restore peace in the house,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the National President of IPMAN, Chief Linus Mbakaogu, noted that the successful inauguration of the caretaker committee had sealed the peace that had been established, especially through Governor Ugwuanyi’s intervention.

He pointed out that all the organs and units of the Enugu NNPC depot community, were in agreement with the national leadership of IPMAN, on the setting up of the new committee, adding that they were all represented at the inauguration.

“What is now left, is for us to go and introduce the new leadership to the governor of Enugu State, and other formalities would follow,” he said.

In his speech, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Anambra State on Petroleum, NUPENG and Union Matters, Peter Nwosu, congratulated the new IPMAN leadership and assured them of full support, stressing,” Be assured of full support backing of the people and government of Anambra State.

He said that the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, believes in IPMAN and that, through the governor’s backing, he had successfully organized the first Anambra Petroleum and Lubricant Summit, the first in West Africa.

A letter from IPMAN national headquarters, Abuja, which was read out before the inauguration, had directed the new committee to manage affairs of Enugu IPMAN pending the conduct of fresh election to either to ratify them or elect a new substantive set.

Several dignitaries attended the event including the Attah Igala, and Chairman of Kogi State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ameh, represented by Mau Ismaila Omat, the Oganyi Attah.

Vanguard News