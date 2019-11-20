Infinix thinks youth in new S5 smartphone

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone brand, Infinix, has designed a new smartphone, Infinix S5. The smartphone according to the phone company is for the young generations.

The tag comes as a result of its big Infinity-O Display and a 32MP AI front camera, AI quad rear camera and strong memory options.

Managing Director of Infinix Mobile, Benjamin Jiang, said: “At Infinix, we’re committed to bringing the latest technologies to young consumers in global emerging markets, keeping them trendy and up-to-date, whilst empowering them to be out standing in their communities. The launch of the S5 is a great manifesto of our brand purpose, as well as the mission of the S series for great selfies and placing consumers at the center of attention. With so many ‘bests’ in this price range, we’re confident that our customers will be able to stand out from the crowd!”

Director Africa and the Middle East-MediaTek, Rami Osman Said: “Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor giving consumers the latest smartphone features and great technology at an affordable price, like support for 32MPIn-Display selfie camera and 4 AIrear cameras. The power-efficient Helio P22 allows MediaTek and device makers to bring ‘New Premium’ devices to market and reshapes expectations of what an affordable selfie camera smartphone can deliver.”

Highlights of the phone include the 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display. The Infinity-O Display adopts a slimmer, bezel-less design, which allows S5 to achieve a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. With a 20:9 screen aspect ratio which follows the current cinema screen trends, S5 will provide users with a brilliant viewing experience.

S5 sports a 32MP In-display AI selfie camera with 1.6 ¼m larger pixels, F2.0 aperture and 4-in-1 super pixel technology. When users are taking photos, the In-display AI front camera automatically implements a 4-in-1 effect based on the ISO value, at which point the size of a single pixel reaches 1.6 ¼m, enabling consumers to capture sharp, vivid selfies especially in low-light and backlight environments.

Another feature of the new smartphone is the HDR+, a new technology that combines facial recognition, intelligent scene recognition and AI HDR technology, which enable users to capture impressive and artistic portraits.

S5 is equipped with an AI quad rear camera and quad-smart flash. The rear camera consists of a 16MP AF high resolution camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens & macro lens camera, a depth field camera and an AI lens camera. With the macro lens, users will be able to come closer to objects they want to capture and show vivid details.

S5 is equipped with a 4000mAh big battery with Xcharge function. It adopts a MediaTekHelio P22 processor and runs on the Android 9 Pie system.

Vanguard