INEC’s admission on card reader shows Kogi, Bayelsa polls were rigged – PDP

Demands Yakubu’s resignation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- As divergent reactions continue to trail the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states won by the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, said the confession by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that its card readers were being circumvented, is a confirmation of its its position that the polls were rigged in favour of the ruling party.

This is as the party noted that the confession by two INEC commissioners; Festus Okoye and Haruna Mohammed on Wednesday, that the card readers were circumvented in elections conducted by the commission did not come to it as a surprise.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party urged Nigerians to brace up for more revelations in the weeks and months ahead, arguing that regardless of the distance falsehood travels, truth is fated to overtake it.

INEC national commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye recently bemoaned the fate of the card reader saying, “We must find solution to the issue of smart card reader. The smart card reader has lost its efficacy. The smart card reader has lost its vibrancy in relation to the electoral process, because the political elite have found a way around it.

“So, rather than use the smart card reader, they just ignore it, because ultimately, they know that when they get to the court, what the court will be saying is that: ‘you want to prove over voting? We want to see the voter register and we want the INEC forms and not the smart card reader’.

“So, as far as I am concerned, the smart card reader has become a redundant instrument and inconsequential.”

Reacting to the above, the party in the statement said: “The confession by the commission vindicates the position of the PDP and majority of Nigerians that there were manipulations, alterations and circumventing of genuine data captured by the card readers and that actual results transmitted from polling units were tampered with.

“The admission also brings to light why INEC had no convincing defence at the tribunal in the face of overwhelming discrepancies in the figures it declared in the Presidential poll. It is instructive to note that the confession by INEC has not only vindicated our party, it has placed a huge burden on the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“It is indeed unfortunate that INEC can suddenly claim that it has just realized that the card readers have lost steam in our electoral process after they have been used to manipulate voting processes.

“Prof. Yakubu is now faced with the burden of how our electoral system has been corrupted by the manipulations in his INEC, all in the bid to serve group, rather than national interest.

“The INEC chairman should accept his failures and vacate office without further delay. This is because there is no way Nigerians can continue to repose confidence in the commission under his watch. Of course, not under an electoral commission that condones the invasion of polling units, suppression of voters and stuffing of snatched ballot boxes; an INEC that cancels results in places where election held peacefully while announcing fabricated results allocated to its favored political party as valid votes.

“The PDP totally rejects attempts by INEC to shift the blames for its failures to other political parties. It is on record that our party had consistently pointed to infractions created and allowed by INEC to facilitate rigging in elections.”

While calling on Nigerians to remain calm, the party called on the INEC boss to resign honourably to “save our electoral system from complete collapse.”|

