INEC urges stakeholders to show greater interest in Kogi election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday urged all stakeholders to show interest in activities at the polling units and collation centres during the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, made the call in Lokoja, the state capital.

The REC was addressing participants at the end of a peace walk organised by the Commission to sensitise citizens on the election.

He said the interest of stakeholders in the activities was important, in order to ensure a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

He said the INEC, on its part, was determined to conduct a clean and credible election and promised that votes would count in the poll.

The REC urged the stakeholders to collectively resist any attempt to disrupt the election.

Apam particularly warned the youth not to allow unscrupulous politicians to use them to disrupt the poll.

He charged them to resist being used to snatch ballot boxes or cause violence.

The REC said the INEC, in collaboration with other partners, would sustain the ongoing efforts to have a peaceful election in the state.

He commended the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) for the assistance it had rendered the Commission in the bid to achieve a peaceful election.

The National Treasurer of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Mr. Noah Agada, and the State Organising Secretary of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr. Ismail Abdulahi, also spoke at the event.

They both urged their members to be peaceful before and during the election and reiterated their support for the INEC on its efforts to ensure a credible election in Kogi State. (NAN)

Vanguard