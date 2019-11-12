INEC ready for Kogi,Bayelsa elections – Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday it was ready for the smooth conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi States

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja.

Yakubu said 12 out of the 14-point steps for the smooth conduct of the election had been achieved.

He said: “Only four days to the election, how prepared is INEC?

“The short answer is that we are ready. So far, the Commission has successfully implemented 12 out of the 14-point plan for the election as required by law. We have just two more activities outstanding.

“The first one is the last day of the campaign which is at midnight on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The second is the election day itself which is Saturday, November 16.

“The Commission has delivered non-sensitive materials for the election to our office here in Lokoja. The sensitive materials for both the governorship and Kogi West Senatorial re-run elections are ready.

“As usual they are being handled by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The normal process of inspection and distribution of sensitive materials within the state will be done in the presence of party leaders, security agencies and the media.

“We are combining the governorship election with the court-ordered re-run election for the Kogi West Senatorial District in seven local government areas.”

He urged stakeholders to abide by the slogan, “Election No Be War, Vote Not fight,” saying he was praying the Almighty God to guide INEC’s efforts towards hitch-free conduct of the election. (NAN)

