INEC officials abducted in Yenagoa, three missing in Sagbama

On 4:26 pmIn Bayelsa election updateby

Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been abducted in the Bumodi-Bgbene community in Ekpetiama clan, Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State.

An eyewitness said the officials were rounded up by some youths suspected to be thugs and taken to a building in the area.

In the Angiama community of Southern Ijaw LGA, election materials meant for the area were intercepted and hijacked by suspected thugs.

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member,  who managed to escape from the scene, said one of the police personnel was pushed into a creek while three officials are still missing.

 

Vanguard

 

