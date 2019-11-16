INEC officials abducted in Yenagoa, another 3 missing in Sagbama LGA

By Emem Idio

Officials of INEC on election duty have been abducted in Bumodi-Bgbene community in Ekpetiama clan of Yenagoa Local Government Area.

According to an eye witness, the officials were rounded up by some irate youths suspected to be thugs and taken to a building within where they were locked up and held incommunicado.

In Angiama community of Southern Ijaw, election materials meant for the area were intercepted and hijacked by suspected thugs.

READ ALSO: INEC cancels election in Bayelsa community over violence

According to one of the officials who is also an NYSC member (names withheld) who managed to escape from the scene, said one of the police personnel, a woman was pushed into a creek but is alive, while three officials whereabouts are unknown.