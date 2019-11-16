Breaking News
Translate

INEC officials abducted in Yenagoa, another 3 missing in Sagbama LGA

On 3:33 pmIn News, Politicsby
INEC officials abducted in Yenagoa, another 3 missing in Sagbama LGA

By Emem Idio

Officials of INEC on election duty have been abducted in Bumodi-Bgbene community in Ekpetiama clan of Yenagoa Local Government Area.
 According to an eye witness, the officials were rounded up by some irate youths suspected to be thugs and taken to a building within where they were locked up and held incommunicado.
In Angiama community of Southern Ijaw, election materials meant for the area were intercepted and hijacked by suspected thugs.

READ ALSO: INEC cancels election in Bayelsa community over violence

According to one of the officials who is also an NYSC member (names withheld) who managed to escape from the scene, said one of the police personnel, a woman was pushed into a creek but is alive, while three officials whereabouts are unknown.
Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.