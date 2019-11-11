Breaking News
Indomitable Tam: Buhari mourns David West

On 2:06 pmIn Newsby
David West, Buhari
*Tam David-West

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow at the passage of his ally and friend, a man he usually calls “the indomitable Tam David-West.”

Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing. He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Monday, said: “He (David West) had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own.”

He commiserated with his family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

President Buhari prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.

Vanguard

