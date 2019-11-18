Indian docked over alleged N149.6m fraud, attempted suicide

Onozure Dania

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay of the Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on remanded in prison an Indian, Lokesh Parwani, who attempted suicide after he was arrested for allegedly stealing N146 million.

Justice Nicol-Clay gave the order after the defendant had pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge of conspiracy, stealing fraud, issuance of dud cheques and attempted suicide preferred against him by the men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) Annex, Lagos.

The police had in charge number LD/10480c/2019, accused the defendant of conspiring with some others said to be at large, of stealing and defrauding their employer of N149.666 million.

Parwani committed the offence sometimes in July 2019 while acting as the company’s Personal Manager.

Upon the detection of the alleged crime, he was said to have promised to pay back the money in installment and then issued four cheques in the sums of $69, 444; $69, 444; $69, 444 and $44, 444 which were rejected over insufficient funds in the accounts.

Following his failure to pay back the money, he was arrested by the men of FCIID.

He also attempted suicide on July 19 at the entrance gate of the FCIID where he swallowed a rat poison named “Super Ready Action Bait Cake.”

The offences, according to the Legal Officer of FCIID, Mr. Monsuru Animashaun, are contrary to under sections 411, 287 and 407 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015 and punishable under same.