Inaugurate new NDDC board, Isoko people tell Buhari

By Ochuko Akuopha

Isoko people under the auspices of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC headed by Dr Pius Odubu and Olorogun Bernard Okumagba.

The group in a statement by Mr Goddy Ewerode, President and Mr Nick Ovuakporie, Secretary-General, praised President Buhari for redefining governance through the formulation of policies that have transformed the Nigerian economy tremendously.

“We, however, want to remind you (President Mohammadu Buhari) of your uncompromised stance to uphold the rule of law and you should not allow politicians with entrenched interest soil your reputation which has made you the envy of the entire Africa continent.

“We appeal to you to direct the immediate disbandment of the illegal interim management committee appointed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio which was done in bad faith and in clear breach of the extant laws governing the NDDC.

“We the Isoko people urge you (President Muhammadu Buhari) to inaugurate the substantive board as confirmed by the Senate, to ensure the infrastructural transformation of the Niger Delta region.

“We assure you, Mr President that the new board made up of seasoned technocrats and administrators, will live above board and ensure a complete departure from the arbitrariness of successive management teams which contributed to the current imbroglio”.

